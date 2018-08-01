Musk says Tesla won't be selling stock and plans to fund China factory with 'local debt'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sees no need for his electric car company to raise cash by selling stock and said that a new factory in China will likely be funded with a loan from a local bank.

"We will not be raising equity at any point," Musk said during Tesla's second quarter earnings call on Wednesday. "I have no expectation of doing so, do not plan to do so."

Investors have questioned how Tesla will continue to fund its operations given that the company is burning cash to ramp up development of its Model 3 sedan. Tesla said on Wednesday that its quarterly loss widened to $742.7 million from $401.4 million in the same period a year earlier.

The company said it's on its way to reaching profitability by improving margin and cutting costs. Musk said the company will be cash-flow positive in the third quarter. The stock rose 9 percent in extended trading after revenue topped analysts' estimates.