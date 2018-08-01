Singapore Airlines has been voted the world's best airline. But can it stay profitable?

After nine years of losing out on the title of the world's best airline, Singapore Airlines is back on top.

More than 20 million passengers participated in a survey commissioned by London-based aviation consultancy Skytrax to vote the carrier for the prestigious award.

Last year's winner, Qatar Airways, took second place while Japan-based All Nippon Airways (ANA) clinched third.

This is the fourth time that Singapore Airlines has won the coveted award and is its first win since 2008.

The recognition is especially sweet as the airline has battled challenging conditions in the aviation industry and intense competition, particularly from deep-pocketed Middle Eastern carriers.

On the financial front, the last few years have been turbulent for the airline. Its profitability came into sharp public focus when it posted a surprise loss last year — its first quarterly loss in five years.

The net loss of $99 million (S$138 million) prompted the company to embark on a three-year transformation program to review its entire business.

The review included new ways of managing costs efficiently with fresh pricing policies such as charging some travelers for selecting seats in advance.

While the seat selection policy stirred debate among travelers used to Singapore Airlines' premium perks, the transformation appears to have borne fruit.