Trump to Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Stop Mueller probe 'right now'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to end Robert Mueller's Russia probe immediately, escalating his attacks on the inquiry.

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now," the president wrote in a post on Twitter. "Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!"

Trump's tweet came before the trial of ex-campaign chief Paul Manafort entered its second day in federal court in Virginia. Manafort is being tried by Mueller's team.

Sessions, who endorsed Trump's presidential bid during the 2016 campaign, recused himself from the Russia investigation last March, before Mueller was appointed. The investigation is being overseen by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who has defended Mueller against critics in Congress.

Trump has attacked Sessions several times for his recusal. In June, the president wrote in a post on Twitter that Mueller was continuing to investigate "all because Jeff Sessions didn't tell me he was going to recuse himself."

"I would have quickly picked someone else. So much time and money wasted, so many lives ruined...and Sessions knew better than most that there was No Collusion," Trump tweeted.

The Justice Department and the office of the special counsel did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment Wednesday, and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for elaboration on the president's comments.

The special counsel is investigating the president's tweets criticizing Sessions as part of a wider inquiry into whether the president has obstructed justice, The New York Times reported last month.

Trump's attacks on the special counsel have escalated in recent weeks. Trump's attorney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, made headlines on Monday saying that "collusion is not a crime."

The president doubled down on his attorney's comments, twitting on Tuesday that "Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn't matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!"

It's true that "collusion" is not a word that appears in any criminal statute that Mueller is examining. Mueller, however, has pursued charges involving conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making false statements.