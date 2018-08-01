Nasdaq opens higher after Apple surges on earnings

That report, however, comes after Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. and China are trying to restart talks in order to avoid a full-blown trade war. The report said, citing sources familiar with the situation, that representatives of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He are talking privately about the matter.

"The U.S./China trade issue resurfaced over the past 24 hours with multiple and conflicting reports of both progress and more threats, but nothing definitive occurred so the market will continue to try and ignore the noise." Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens report, wrote in a note.

Wall Street also digested strong employment data from ADP and Moody's Analytics. The two companies said the private payrolls in the U.S. grew by 219,000 in July, more than the 185,000 gain forecast by Reuters.

July's job gains were the best since February, when 241,000 jobs were added. The report from ADP and Moody's comes ahead of the U.S. government's monthly nonfarm payrolls report, which is scheduled for release Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

"The ADP survey has never been a great guide to the actual payrolls figures, but there is plenty of other evidence suggesting that jobs growth has remained strong," said Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics.

"Most employment surveys are at a high level, while initial jobless claims recently touched their lowest level in almost 50 years. With activity booming on the back of the fiscal stimulus, the continued strength of the labor market will keep the pressure on the Fed to continue raising interest rates," Hunter said.

The Federal Reserve concludes a two-day meeting on monetary policy on Wednesday, with an announcement scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. While market-watchers are not expecting a rise in interest rates, discussion on trade or where the Fed is thinking of heading could be on the table.

Treasury yields fell ahead of the Fed's announcement, with the 10-year yield breaking above 3 percent. Bank shares followed the benchmark yield higher as J.P. Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley all rose at least 1 percent.

Earnings season continued Wednesday, with Restaurant Brands, AMC Entertainment and Generac among the companies that reported before the bell. Tesla is set to release after the close Wednesday.

—CNBC's Alexandra Gibbs contributed to this report.