Watch: White House briefs reporters as Trump vents about Russia investigation

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to brief reporters Wednesday, shortly after President Donald Trump unleashed a flurry of tweets calling for an end to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The president's morning venting raised questions about whether he is trying to influence the ongoing probe into Moscow's efforts to affect the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia.

In one explosive tweet Wednesday, Trump contended that "Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further."

He also cried foul about the treatment of his former campaign chief Paul Manafort, who faces the second day of a criminal trial related to work he did for pro-Russia Ukrainian politicians before he worked for the Trump campaign. Trump complained Wednesday that the government did not "tell me that he was under investigation."