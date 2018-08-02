The $717 billion defense bill just made its way to Trump's desk. Here's what the Pentagon is poised to get

President Donald Trump is expected to approve the colossal defense policy bill that authorizes a top-line budget of $717 billion.

The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act includes $616.9 billion for the Pentagon's base budget, another $69 billion for the overseas contingency operations, or OCO, funding and $21.9 billion for nuclear weapons programs under the Energy Department.

The defense-friendly bill, named in honor of Senator John McCain who is battling brain cancer, authorizes a 2.6 percent pay raise for troops -- the largest in nearly a decade.

The measure also delays the delivery of stealth fighter aircraft to Turkey and blunts Chinese investments by strengthening the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

And while the actual funding for the policy bill has yet to materialize from Congress, here's a breakdown of some of the big ticket items the Pentagon is authorized to buy.