Taco Bell owner beats on top and bottom line, falls short of key sales metric

The owner of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut beat expectations on the top and bottom lines Thursday, but fell short of a key sales metric in its second-quarter earnings report.

Shares of Yum Brands slipped 2.5 percent in premarket trading Thursday and are down 2.6 percent since January.

Net income rose 56 percent to $321 million, or 97 cents per share, up from $206 million, or 58 cents per share in the year-earlier period. Excluding items, Yum earned 82 cents per share, beating analyst expectations of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters of 74 cents per share.

Revenue fell 5.5 percent to $1.37 billion, from $1.45 billion a year earlier but still better than Wall Street's forecast of $1.35 billion.

Same-store sales, a key metric in the restaurant industry, grew 1 percent in the quarter, less than the 2 percent growth that analysts had anticipated. While KFC posted 2 percent same-store sales growth, higher than the 1.9 percent predicted, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut missed estimates reported by StreetAccount.

Taco Bell posted same-store sales growth of 2 percent, compared with the 2.7 percent expected; and Pizza Hut reported a 1 percent decline in same-store sales, missing an anticipated 1.2 percent growth.