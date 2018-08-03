Asian shares edge higher after tech leads gains stateside

In South Korea, the Kospi added 0.43 percent as the manufacturing sector notched gains in morning trade, with cosmetics also edging higher. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics was up 0.44 percent in the morning.

Australian stocks also tracked higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.46 percent amid broad-based gains. Information technology led the advance, with the subindex higher by 2.53 percent.

The firmer sentiment seen in Asia followed gains on Wall Street on Thursday, with Apple taking the crown to become the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach the $1 trillion market value milestone. Apple shares have been on a tear since the company reported strong third-quarter earnings earlier this week.

The S&P 500 edged up by 0.49 percent to 2,827.22 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.24 percent to finish the session at 7,802.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.03 percent, or 7.66 points, to close at 25,326.16, paring an earlier dip of more than 200 points.

The positive mood stateside came despite elevated trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The Trump administration said that President Donald Trump had asked U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to consider hiking proposed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from a previously announced 10 percent to 25 percent.

China responded on Thursday, saying that it hoped the U.S. would not "engage in blackmail" and instead "return to reason."

Markets in Europe and Asia had closed lower overnight against that backdrop, with the Shanghai Composite dropping 2.03 percent in the last session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed lower by 0.82 percent.

In currencies, the dollar held onto overnight gains made amid trade worries. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of peers, last stood at 95.179. Against the yen, the dollar traded at 111.70 at 8:13 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, the pound was on the back foot even after the Bank of England announced an interest rate hike, with the central bank noting that Brexit talks were entering "a critical period." The currency last traded at $1.3011.

On the earnings front in Asia, companies expected to report results on Friday include Toyota Motor.

Singapore lender UOB, meanwhile, reported net profit rose 28 percent to 1.08 billion Singapore dollars ($787 million) in the second quarter. The result topped an average forecast of S$993.9 million from two analysts, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S said.