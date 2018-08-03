Considering an airline credit card? Be sure to weigh the perks against the cost

If the remainder of your summer plans includes taking to the skies, don't be surprised if you encounter an offer for an airline credit card.

With enticing benefits, these cards can make future flights less expensive as you earn air miles for purchases made on the card. Yet if you don't use them right, they'll only end up costing you.

"If you travel a lot, these cards can give you a lot of value ... but there are some things about them that people should be aware of," said Bailey Peterson, a credit card analyst at ValuePenguin and author of a recent study that looked at how these cards stack up against one another.