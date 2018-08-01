The Federal Reserve did not raise interest rates Wednesday, but it did set the stage for a September hike. That gives consumers time to firm up their finances.

Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, have already raised interest rates twice this year and pointed to two more increases before the end of 2018.

Yet just last month, President Donald Trump criticized the Fed, saying rate increases are hurting the economy. Despite the long-standing convention that monetary tightening is necessary to temper inflation, Trump favors holding rates down in the face of economic growth.