Top VC Deals: Cisco buys Duo Security, Peloton valuation soars and Sonos goes public

This start-up has found a way to make your avocados stay ripe for twice as long 4:24 PM ET Tue, 19 June 2018 | 01:26

Apeel Sciences raised $70 million in a series C round of funding led by Viking Global. Apeel recently patented an invisible coating that fortifies the peel of fruits and veggies, doubling the shelf life of produce, including high-value items like avocados. Earlier, the company had raised funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Bill Gates and the food-focused venture fund S2G Ventures, among others.

Siemens AG's Next47, and the venture arm of ST Engineering are pouring $25 million into RideOS, a startup that makes software to manage fleets of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles. The company plans to use the funding to collaborate on self-driving transit projects with governments, automakers, and ride-hailing companies.

InVia Robotics raised $20 million in a series B round of funding to help retailers keep up with Amazon, in a sense. The company rents out robots to fulfillment centers, including picker carts that can pull a 40-pound box off a shelf, and roll them out to human dispatchers in another part of the factory. Point72 ventures led the round joined by Upfront, and Embark Ventures.