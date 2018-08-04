Count Melania Trump among those supporting Lebron James in his heated war of words with the president.

In a volley of late-night tweets, President Donald Trump publicly questioned the intelligence of NBA star LeBron James, who has yet to respond publicly. The leader of the free world effectively reignited a bitter feud between the two that began last fall. Earlier this week, James was interviewed by CNN, during which time the player renewed his critique of Trump as "using sports to kinda divide people."

But in a statement released by her spokeswoman, the first lady believed the 3-time NBA champion "is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today."

The statement also promoted Melania Trump's campaign against child cyber bullying, and said the first lady was "open" to the prospect of visiting James' school for low-income youth, which he announced this week.

Below is the full statement from Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump's spokesperson: