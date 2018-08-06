Politics

Kirstjen Nielsen: Private sector needs to help the US  respond to cyber threats 

  • Cyber attacks against critical U.S. infrastructure have the potential for catastrophic effects.
  • Adversaries' capabilities online are outpacing U.S. defenses.
  • The Department of Homeland Security launched the National Risk Management Center to bring government and private sector resources together to defend against the growing threats.
US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen speaks at the press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC on June 18, 2018.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images
A few keystrokes, thousands of miles away. Suddenly, the lights are out, communications systems are down and it's unclear what happened or who is responsible.

This is the new world of digital destruction. Cyberattacks against our critical infrastructure — the energy grid, emergency services, telecommunications, the financial services sector and more — have the potential for catastrophic effects disrupting our very way of life.

We are facing an urgent, evolving crisis in cyberspace. Our adversaries' capabilities online are outpacing our stove-piped defenses. In fact, I believe that cyber threats collectively now exceed the danger of physical attacks against us.

In short, our digital lives are at risk. And we need bold action to fight back.

This threat continues to grow for a number of reasons.

First, our increasing digital interdependence means that your risk is now my risk and my risk is now your risk. A vulnerability that is exploited in one system can result in unpredictable, cascading and widespread consequences — jumping from a tech company one minute to a healthcare provider the next.

Just look to last year, when in a matter of days WannaCry ransomware spread to more than 150 countries, bringing hospitals, car manufacturers and transportation companies to a halt.

"Between government and the private sector, we have the data needed to disrupt, prevent and mitigate cyberattacks. But we aren't sharing fast enough or collaborating deeply enough to keep cyberattacks from spreading or to prevent them in the first place."

Second, our cyber rivals are getting more sophisticated.

Years ago, a cyber intrusion might look like a sloppy home break in. The window would be broken, furniture upended and jewelry missing from your bedroom. You knew you'd been hit.

But cybercriminals and nation-states are getting savvier. Now, the door appears to be locked and your house is just as you left it. But in reality, the intruder has already been inside for hours and is waiting for the right moment to strike, undetected.

It is getting harder to detect threat actors as they try to exploit every possible weakness to steal from and manipulate Americans and disrupt and even destroy our critical functions.

Third, we aren't "connecting the dots" quickly enough.

Between government and the private sector, we have the data needed to disrupt, prevent and mitigate cyberattacks. But we aren't sharing fast enough or collaborating deeply enough to keep cyberattacks from spreading or to prevent them in the first place.

So what is the Department of Homeland Security doing about it?

Collective defense strategy

We are rethinking homeland security — changing our posture, setting course to confront systemic risk and embracing a new "collective defense" strategy.

Each of us is on the frontlines of the digital battlefield, so we must work together to protect ourselves. Any of us could be the weak link that not only allows adversaries to infect our systems but allows them to spread further into others.

The Department of Homeland Security cannot (and should not) protect every system, every network and every smartphone.

Instead, in an era when our digital enemies are crowd-sourcing attacks, we must crowd-source our response.

That means bringing government agencies, industries and other partners together to break down silos — much as we did after 9/11 in our counterterrorism efforts — so that we not only share threat data in real-time but take immediate, collective action.

Nowhere is this more important than in our efforts to protect our nation's critical functions. We need to understand our risks — how they can affect our operational environments — and face them — together.

For many years, DHS has worked closely with the private sector, but it has become clear that we lack a single focal point for turning threat intelligence into joint action.

That is why last week we launched the National Risk Management Center, an initiative driven by industry needs and focused on fostering a better way to bring government and the private sector together to defend our nation's critical infrastructure.

Housed within DHS, the Center will allow analysts and network defenders to sit side-by-side to assess our country's cyber risks, plan to combat them and — most importantly — implement tailored solutions to protect our networks.

We will bring to bear the full expertise of the federal government. The Center will provide the private sector with a one-stop-shop to access programs from all departments and agencies and coordinate defenses against cyber threats that can affect all sectors.

Sending a clear message

The Center's objective is to anticipate emerging dangers and mitigate vulnerabilities before they are exploited. It will also serve as an incubator to help us develop new ideas and new partnerships to safeguard cyberspace and America's critical infrastructure.

To build on this proposal, DHS assembled government officials, Fortune 500 CEOs, cyber experts and other partners at a major summit in New York City to work together on additional tangible actions to advance our collective defense.

The gathering sent a clear message to our digital enemies: We have the will to win and the drive to do what it takes to defend our networks.

But America is not just playing defense.

We are also replacing complacency with consequences — and imposing costs on adversaries who threaten, endanger or undermine us in cyberspace.

We are in crisis mode — the "Category 5" hurricane has been forecast — and now we must prepare. But if we prepare individually, we will certainly fail collectively.

Our adversaries are using our interconnectedness to attack us — we must use it to our advantage. DHS will continue to work with all willing partners — and together we will turn the tide.

Commentary by Kirstjen Nielsen, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security.