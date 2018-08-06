Morning Brief

Stocks are trying to build on Friday's momentum

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, but recent momentum has been decidedly positive. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have both posted five consecutive weekly gains, and the Nasdaq has a four-day win streak. (CNBC)

* Cramer's game plan: 'Stick to your knitting' and keep an eye on consumer data, earnings (CNBC)

Corporate earnings out this morning include the latest numbers from Cardinal Health (CAH), Cooper Tire (CTB), Henry Schein (HSIC), Newell Brands (NWL), Sotheby's (BID) and Tyson Foods (TSN). After-the-bell reports today include Marriott (MAR), Etsy (ETSY), Hertz Global (HTZ), Mosaic (MOS), Tenet Healthcare (THC), Twilio (TWLO), Weight Watchers (WTW) and Zillow Group (ZG). (CNBC)

Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA, BRKB) reported quarterly profit of $4190.13 per "A" share, beating the consensus estimate of $3386.62, while revenue also topped estimates. Warren Buffett's firm saw profits jump 67 percent from a year earlier, helped in part by a rebound in Berkshire's insurance business. (Reuters)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

The White House is not ruling out imposing auto tariffs on Canada, a senior administration official told CNBC. Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Honda (HMC) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) are among the automakers with operations in Canada.

* Steel giants tied to Trump block tariff relief for other firms (NY Times)
* There is 'zero' engagement between US and China as trade tensions escalate, official says (CNBC)

North Korean state media today called on the U.S. to drop sanctions, saying Pyongyang had demonstrated good faith by ending its nuclear weapons testing and handing over the remains of U.S. troops killed in the Korean War. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump called an infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between his son, Donald Trump Jr., and Russian lawyer "totally legal." However, he acknowledged that its real purpose was to obtain damaging info on Hillary Clinton. (CNBC)

The most critical moment in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will likely arrive this week with the testimony of his "right-hand man." Rick Gates has been a key cooperator for special counsel Robert Mueller's team. (AP)

At least 91 people are dead after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake erupted near the Indonesian resort island of Lombok. The island was hit a week earlier by a quake that killed 17 people and briefly stranded several hundred. (Reuters)

Charlotte Rae, beloved as the good-natured housemother Mrs. Garrett on TV's "Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes," has died at 92. Rae died Sunday at her Los Angeles home, surrounded by family. (USA Today)

David Solomon, who takes over from current Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein on October 1, will name Jim Esposito global co-head of the firm's trading division as soon as today, a person with knowledge of the plans told CNBC.

American tech companies, including Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN), are hoping to get ahead of the public and legal fallout on personal data by working with policy makers to help shape potential new federal privacy legislation. (WSJ)

* Amazon slammed for 'insult' tax bill in the UK despite record profits (CNBC)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which makes chips for Apple's (AAPL) iPhones, suffered a computer virus outbreak and warned it could cause shipment delays as well as hit revenue. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

HSBC (HSBC) reported profit that exceeded analyst forecasts, but the bank's revenue missed consensus estimates. The bottom line was impacted by rising expenses, and a $765 million settlement with U.S. regulators over sales of mortgage securities.

Praxair's (PX) planned merger with Germany's Linde could be in doubt, after the FTC asked for more assets to be sold by the industrial gas-makers than previously anticipated. Linde, which agreed to an $87 billion merger with Praxair in December 2016, said the companies would evaluate the FTC requests.

CBS (CBS) Entertainment President Kelly Kahl defended the network amid sexual misconduct allegations against CEO Leslie Moonves, saying it is committed to a safe workplace and that Moonves had been an "excellent boss and mentor." Kahl made his comments at a Television Critics Association event.

Wells Fargo (WFC) is under scrutiny from federal regulators over the bank's purchase of tax credits designed to fund low income housing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Intel (INTC) was downgraded to "equal-weight" from "overweight" at Barclays, which said it sees little evidence of performance advantage for Intel products compared to those of its competitors.

WATERCOOLER

The sixth installment of the Tom Cruise spy series "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" remains atop the box office, pocketing $124 million in North America to date. Disney's (DIS) "Christopher Robin" opened at the lower end of forecasts. (Variety)

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---