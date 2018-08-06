Stocks are trying to build on Friday's momentum

The White House is not ruling out imposing auto tariffs on Canada, a senior administration official told CNBC. Ford (F), General Motors (GM), Honda (HMC) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) are among the automakers with operations in Canada.



* Steel giants tied to Trump block tariff relief for other firms (NY Times)

* There is 'zero' engagement between US and China as trade tensions escalate, official says (CNBC)

North Korean state media today called on the U.S. to drop sanctions, saying Pyongyang had demonstrated good faith by ending its nuclear weapons testing and handing over the remains of U.S. troops killed in the Korean War. (Reuters)

President Donald Trump called an infamous 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between his son, Donald Trump Jr., and Russian lawyer "totally legal." However, he acknowledged that its real purpose was to obtain damaging info on Hillary Clinton. (CNBC)

The most critical moment in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort will likely arrive this week with the testimony of his "right-hand man." Rick Gates has been a key cooperator for special counsel Robert Mueller's team. (AP)

At least 91 people are dead after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake erupted near the Indonesian resort island of Lombok. The island was hit a week earlier by a quake that killed 17 people and briefly stranded several hundred. (Reuters)

Charlotte Rae, beloved as the good-natured housemother Mrs. Garrett on TV's "Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes," has died at 92. Rae died Sunday at her Los Angeles home, surrounded by family. (USA Today)

David Solomon, who takes over from current Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein on October 1, will name Jim Esposito global co-head of the firm's trading division as soon as today, a person with knowledge of the plans told CNBC.

American tech companies, including Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN), are hoping to get ahead of the public and legal fallout on personal data by working with policy makers to help shape potential new federal privacy legislation. (WSJ)



* Amazon slammed for 'insult' tax bill in the UK despite record profits (CNBC)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), which makes chips for Apple's (AAPL) iPhones, suffered a computer virus outbreak and warned it could cause shipment delays as well as hit revenue. (CNBC)