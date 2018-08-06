US futures pull back amid trade concerns, fresh earnings

Investors will be paying close attention Monday to earnings released by Tyson Foods, SeaWorld, Sotheby's, Marriott, Brighthouse Financial, Etsy, Hertz Global and Weight Watchers.

In addition, Softbank published earnings before the bell, and over the weekend, Berkshire Hathaway saw its quarterly operating profit jump 67 percent in its latest corporate report, beating analyst expectations.

No major economic data is due out on Monday.

Investors will likely be mulling over the latest jobs number released Friday. The Labor Department announced that after two strong months of U.S. job growth, payrolls for July came in below market expectations, with total nonfarm payrolls rising by 157,000, below the 190,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.