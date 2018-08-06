US Markets

US futures pull back amid trade concerns, fresh earnings

  • Investors will be paying close attention Monday to earnings released by Tyson Foods, SeaWorld, Sotheby's, Marriott, Brighthouse Financial, Etsy, Hertz Global and Weight Watchers.
  • The Labor Department announced Friday that nonfarm payrolls rose by 157,000, below the 190,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

U.S. stock index futures hovered around the flatline ahead of Monday's open.

Around 5:55 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 13 points, indicating a relatively flat open of -3.58 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fluctuated above and below the flatline, ahead of the market open.

Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Investors will be paying close attention Monday to earnings released by Tyson Foods, SeaWorld, Sotheby's, Marriott, Brighthouse Financial, Etsy, Hertz Global and Weight Watchers.

In addition, Softbank published earnings before the bell, and over the weekend, Berkshire Hathaway saw its quarterly operating profit jump 67 percent in its latest corporate report, beating analyst expectations.

No major economic data is due out on Monday.

Investors will likely be mulling over the latest jobs number released Friday. The Labor Department announced that after two strong months of U.S. job growth, payrolls for July came in below market expectations, with total nonfarm payrolls rising by 157,000, below the 190,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Concerns over a trade dispute between the U.S. and China continue to intensify. Late last week, China said it was ready to retaliate with tariffs of around $60 billion on U.S. goods, amid a mounting trade war. Beijing added that import taxes would be within the range of 5 percent to 25 percent in rates, with many of the goods listed linked to agriculture.

The U.S. administration revealed last Wednesday that President Donald Trump had spoken with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and asked him to consider increasing the proposed levies on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods up to 25 percent, from 10 percent.

Markets in Asia and Europe came under pressure on Monday morning, as investors awaited more news on the retaliatory tariffs.

—CNBC's Michael Sheetz contributed to this report

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
DJIA
---
S&P 500
---
NASDAQ
---
SPY
---
QQQ
---
DIA
---
IVV
---