China's state media continued its aggressive rhetoric against U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, accusing Washington of being "double-faced" amid an ongoing trade dispute.

"Pointing China with (sic) gun and artillery and then asking for a talk, the U.S. showed zero sincerity," said the People's Daily newspaper late on Monday.

"Washington is playing double-faced tactics in the ongoing trade war," the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party said in its editorial.

The Trump administration has threatened to slap more tariffs on an increasing amount of Chinese goods while sending signals "through various ways that it is willing to negotiate with China," it said.

"From $50 billion, to $200 billion and then the proposed $500 billion, from 10 percent to 25 percent, Washington's tariff game has been seen through by China," it added.

The U.S. is using "carrot-and-stick diplomacy to bully China into unilateral trade concessions," but any move to "defeat China" will be futile, said the People's Daily.

The Communist Party paper said that Beijing would overcome the American "trade blackmail," adding: "China will not surrender to the US, nor could it ignore the trade war. The only way is to face it and win it."

On Tuesday, the official English newspaper China Daily also took issue with Trump's Sunday comments on Twitter that tariffs "are working big time."

The overall U.S. trade deficit jumped 7.3 percent in June and is on track to hit a 10-year high, noted China Daily.

"Certainly, his claim of victory over China in the current trade battle, and remarks such as China is 'doing poorly against us' and 'we are winning' are nothing more than wishful thinking and aimed at covering up the harm his administration's attack on Chinese trade is doing to the U.S. economy," the China Daily editorial said.