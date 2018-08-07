Elon Musk's tweets a strategy to distract from Tesla problems: Yale management expert

Tweets from Tesla CEO Elon Musk may just be a way to distract people from the company's problems, management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld told CNBC on Tuesday.

Shares of the electric car company were halted for more than an hour Tuesday after Musk sent a string of tweets saying he is considering taking the company private. The stock closed up 11 percent.

"Nobody, when they're looking at a privatization, dangles this way and does this sort of teasing dance of choreography. Somebody only does this when they are trying to distract us with a shiny new thing," Sonnenfeld said on "Power Lunch."

Tesla's stock first jumped after a tweet from Musk's verified Twitter account said, "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured."