Here are the top 10 largest leveraged buyouts in history

If Tesla were to go private at $420 per share, it would be worth $71.3 billion, making it the largest leveraged buyout in history. Here are the current top 10 largest leveraged buyouts of all time:
The largest leveraged buyout in history was valued at $32.1 billion, when TXU Energy turned private in 2007.
Acquired by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, financial advisor company First Data turned private in 2007 in a $25.7 billion deal.
Also turning private in 2007, telecommunications operator Alltel was bought out by Atlantis Holdings for $25.1 billion.
In 1988, snack and tobacco producer RJR Nabisco turned private when it was bought out by KKR & Co for $25.1 billion.
The office-space owner was bought out by Blackstone in 2006 in a deal valued at $24.7 billion.
H.J. Heinz turned private in a deal with Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital Partners valued at $23.5 billion in 2013. The ketchup and snack company went on to merge with Kraft in 2015.
Formerly known as B.A.A., the European airport operator went private when it was bought out by developers in 2006 for $21.8 billion.
The computer company was bought out by owner Michael Dell and Silver Lake Management in 2013 for $21.5 billion.
HCA Healthcare was bought by Hercules Acquisition for $21.2 billion in 2006.
In 2007, the hotel operator was bought out by Blackstone for $20.2 billion.
AB Acquisitions bought Alliance Boots for $19.6 billion in 2007 before it was acquired by Walgreens in 2014.
— Reuters contributed to this report.