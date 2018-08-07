Here are the top 10 largest leveraged buyouts in history

If Tesla were to go private at $420 per share, it would be worth $71.3 billion, making it the largest leveraged buyout in history. Here are the current top 10 largest leveraged buyouts of all time:

  • TXU

    The largest leveraged buyout in history was valued at $32.1 billion, when TXU Energy turned private in 2007.

    Transmission lines lead away from the TXU Corp. Martin Lake plant in Tatum, Texas, Monday, Feb. 26, 2007. TXU in Texas. (Photo by Mario Villefuerte/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
    Mario Villefuerte | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • First Data

    Acquired by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co, financial advisor company First Data turned private in 2007 in a $25.7 billion deal.

    First Data
    Neal Ulevich | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • Alltel

    Also turning private in 2007, telecommunications operator Alltel was bought out by Atlantis Holdings for $25.1 billion.

    Alltel Corp. headquarters in Little Rock, Arkansas, 2007.
    Benjamin Krain | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • RJR Nabisco

    In 1988, snack and tobacco producer RJR Nabisco turned private when it was bought out by KKR & Co for $25.1 billion.

    Getty Images

  • Equity Office Properties

    The office-space owner was bought out by Blackstone in 2006 in a deal valued at $24.7 billion.

    Equity Office Properties Trust owned buildings, one at 125 Summer Street, left, and the other at 100 Summer Street, right, in Boston, November 20, 2006. Blackstone Group LP agreed to acquire Equity Office Properties Trust, owner of 580 office buildings including these two.
    Jb Reed | Bloomberg | Getty Images

  • HJ Heinz

    H.J. Heinz turned private in a deal with Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital Partners valued at $23.5 billion in 2013. The ketchup and snack company went on to merge with Kraft in 2015.

    Bottles of Heinz Tomato Ketchup 
    Getty Images

  • Heathrow Airport Holdings

    Formerly known as B.A.A., the European airport operator went private when it was bought out by developers in 2006 for $21.8 billion.

    An airliner comes in to land at Heathrow Airport in London, Aug. 11, 2014.
    Getty Images

  • Dell

    The computer company was bought out by owner Michael Dell and Silver Lake Management in 2013 for $21.5 billion.

    Michael Dell gives the keynote address to Dell employees to kick off Dell World 2014 at the Austin Convention Center on November 5, 2014 in Austin, Texas. 
    Gary Miller | Getty Images

  • Hospital Corporation of America Healthcare

    HCA Healthcare was bought by Hercules Acquisition for $21.2 billion in 2006.

    A physician assistant of family medicine wears a stethoscope during an examination
    Joe Raedle | Getty Images

  • Hilton Worldwide

    In 2007, the hotel operator was bought out by Blackstone for $20.2 billion.

    Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. signage is displayed outside one of the company's hotel locations in San Francisco.
    David Paul Morris | Bloobmerg | Getty Images

  • Alliance Boots

    AB Acquisitions bought Alliance Boots for $19.6 billion in 2007 before it was acquired by Walgreens in 2014.

    — Reuters contributed to this report.

    Members of the public walk past a branch of Boots the chemist on Oxford Street on August 6, 2014 in London, England. 
    Oli Scarff | Getty Images

