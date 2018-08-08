Magic Leap has been shrouded in mystery since its inception seven years ago.

The company has spent almost a decade working on technology that superimposes computer-generated images over the real world in your field of vision. It has raised more than $2.3 billion from powerhouses such as Alphabet's Google, Alibaba, Saudi Arabia and J.P. Morgan. Google's CEO Sundar Pichai sits on the board. The company and its founder have been the subject of glowing coverage from publications like Wired and Forbes. And all of this — the money and the press — came before Magic Leap had ever showed its product to the general public.

Now the product is here. It's called the Magic Leap One Creator's Edition, and I had a chance to see if it lived up to the hype.

It costs $2,295. That's a lot, but it's not being sold to consumers just yet. Instead, Magic Leap will sell it to people who the company hopes will build more apps and games for the device.

Until now, only partners, celebrities and other VIPs had seen Magic Leap's technology. CNBC was invited to be among the first to see the final product.

Here's what I learned.