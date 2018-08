With little economic data due out Wednesday, investors in the bond market are likely to be monitoring markets around the globe and news out of the U.S. central bank.

After the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to hold fire on raising interest rates last week, traders will be turning their attention to Virginia, where Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will speak about "Unlocking Our Potential" in Roanoke.

Mortgage applications data is due out at 7 a.m. ET ahead of fresh inflation data due out on Thursday and Friday.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced Tuesday that the States would begin gathering levies on an additional $16 billion in Chinese goods later this month. It also published a final tariff list that pointed out 279 import product lines, according to Reuters.

In recent days, Chinese state media has hit back at the U.S. in light of the levies that have been threatened.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $26 billion in 10-year notes.