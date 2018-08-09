Another retailer lands a deal with Amazon: This time, it's Party City

Another retailer is tying itself up with Amazon. This time, it's Party City.

In tandem with reporting second-quarter earnings, the retailer on Thursday said it would be rolling out a pilot program on Amazon ahead of the Halloween season this year. Party City will offer an assortment of items on Amazon to start, but with a big focus on Halloween costumes, the company said.

Just within the past year, a number of brands have announced similar initiatives, partnering with the e-commerce giant that is taking a larger and larger share of retail sales online. That list of companies now includes Sears Holdings, Nike, Chico's, Calvin Klein and Carter's, to name a few.

Party City CEO James Harrison said the company's goal with the pilot is to reach customers who are increasingly gravitating toward shopping online, including millennials.

"[T]he program also creates an additional channel of distribution that allows us to leverage our dynamic manufacturing and distribution capabilities," he said in a statement. Party City will meanwhile continue to run its own website.

The party goods retailer said it expects the pilot program will eventually expand to other product categories for Christmas and the New Year, "with further expansion possible in 2019."

In the wake of Toys R Us' demise, Party City is also making a bigger push into the toy category and plans to open 50 Toy City pop-up stores ahead of the holidays. The company didn't say Thursday if it would test selling toys on Amazon.

Party City shares were up a little more than 1 percent in premarket trading Thursday on the news. The stock has climbed about 12 percent so far this year, bringing Party City's market cap to $1.5 billion.