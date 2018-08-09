GOP Rep. Chris Collins used campaign funds to pay legal bills for insider-trading investigations

White collar crime experts said the evidence against Collins is immense, and that he could be on the verge of facing extreme legal punishment for his actions.
"It appears from the indictment that this is a slam dunk for the prosecutors," said Nick Gravante, a white-collar defense attorney at Boies Schiller Flexner in New York. "The fact that you had this email from the CEO to the board and then apparently calls immediately thereafter from the congressman to his son and then a series of trades, including some from his son, to get rid of the stock before the news became public is a classic case of insider trading."
John Coffee, a Columbia law school professor, said he believes there's a possibility that the only defense Collins may have is to claim that he told his son that the information he gave was confidential and that he was not permitted to disclose it.
"He could say he was gossiping with his kid and he told him to keep it confidential," Coffee said. "If you get a guarantee it will stay confidential, you can't disclose it. But that defense will put his son in prison and then you have in this case a possibility his son will go to jail."
For now, Collins is standing firm and refusing to resign. In a press conference on Wednesday, he called the charges against him "meritless." He said he intends to earn the voters' trust come this year's congressional midterm election.
Collins represents New York's 27th congressional District. After his arrest, the nonpartisan Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball changed its rating from safe Republican to likely Republican.
Collins is currently facing off against Grant Island town supervisor Nate McMurray, a Democrat who's raised $133,624 through the election cycle. Collins is dominating fundraising game so far, bringing in $1.2 million.