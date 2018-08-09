GOP Rep. Chris Collins used campaign funds to pay legal bills for insider-trading investigations

The payments coincide with multiple inquiries into Collins's alleged insider-trading scheme.

The first $45,000 payment to the firm came in July 2017, just before the OCE referred its analysis to the House Ethics Committee, the governing body that is charged with following up on the OCE's claims.

At the time, the OCE announced it had "a substantial reason to believe that Collins "shared material nonpublic information in the purchase of Innate stock."

The announcement came just weeks after the alleged phone call Collins made to his son during the congressional picnic at the White House. During the call, Collins allegedly warned his son to trade his stock immediately after he received an email from Innate's CEO describing the results of the failed drug trial.

After the referral to the House Ethics Committee, Collins appeared to rev up his defense. From August through September of last year, his campaign made four payments to Baker Hostetler totaling over $115,000.

In October, the House Ethics Committee announced that it had extended its review of Collins but declined to provide an end date to the investigation.

Collins' campaign paid for legal services as recently as June 2018, with the law firm receiving in excess of $85,000 so far this year. The most recent payment came on June 9 for $28,000.