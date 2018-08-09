CNBC's Alpha Strategy Session on markets, risks and the economy 11:03 AM ET Fri, 3 Aug 2018 | 25:09

Recent wild market swings may not be for the faint of heart, but they are actually welcomed by some investors.

In fact, many view increased market volatility as a golden opportunity, according to a new report by the American Institute of CPAs, or AICPA.

Nearly half, or 48 percent, of investors said that a volatile market gives them an easy way to make a profit, the survey of more than 1,000 adults found.

In that case, the current climate would suit them well. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all had their best years in four years in 2017. But fears of higher borrowing costs sent the major stock indexes tumbling more than 10 percent earlier this year before better-than-expected economic reports and positive corporate earnings buoyed the major indexes back up again.

As of Thursday morning, the S&P was 0.5 percent away from a new high.

However, financial advisors say the general rule of thumb is to ignore the volatility if you are invested for the long term. The stock market typically isn't the best place for your short-term goals.