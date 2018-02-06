Retirees and those approaching retirement can't diversify away all of the risk in their portfolios, but they can certainly protect some of their savings against market gyrations.

Investors are grappling with two threats at the moment: The prospect of rising interest rates and stock market volatility. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled by 1,175 points or 4.6 percent on Monday.

"It's not just stocks getting crushed, also bonds are being crushed," said Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York City. "If your goal is preservation, neither would be your friend right now."