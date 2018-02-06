The market sell-off and Monday's dramatic (though brief) 1,500-plus-point drop may have given millennials flashbacks to a formative experience: The Great Recession.

Rianka Dorsainvil, a certified financial planner, said she was recently working with a married couple, both in their 30s, who were hesitant about investing in the stock market — although they had around $15,000 available to do so.

They couldn't shake what happened in 2008. How job prospects were dim when they graduated college. How their parent's retirement accounts shrunk in the downturn.

And finally, last week the couple decided they were ready — just as the stock market began its descent. (Now they've decided to hold off for the foreseeable future.)