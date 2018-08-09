Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: VIAB, TRCO, BKNG, PRTY & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Viacom – The media company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.18 per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was essentially in line with forecasts, but was down about 3.7 percent from a year earlier due to a drop in ad sales and cable fees.

Tribune – Tribune terminated its merger agreement with Sinclair Broadcasting and filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Sinclair. The suit said Sinclair engaged in unnecessarily aggressive negotiations with regulators in efforts to win approval, including refusal to sell stations in certain markets.

Booking Holdings – The company formerly known as Priceline reported adjusted quarterly profit of $20.67 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $17.34 a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, in what the company said was a "strong" quarter. However, it did give weaker-than-expected guidance on current-quarter earnings, revenue, and room night bookings.

Party City – The party goods retailer announced a pilot program to sell products on Amazon.com, beginning with this year's Halloween season. Separately, the company reported adjusted quarterly profit of 40 cents per share, 1 cent a share above estimates, though revenue fell below Street forecasts.

Norwegian Cruise Line – The cruise line operator beat estimates by 19 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.21 per share. Revenue also beat forecasts and Norwegian also gave a full-year forecast that exceeds analysts' estimates.

Canada Goose – The apparel retailer posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, while revenue exceeded analysts' forecasts. The company said its strategic growth initiatives are taking hold and that it has favorable tailwinds for the rest of the year.

21st Century Fox – Fox reported adjusted quarterly profit of 57 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts, helped by higher cable distribution fees plus the success of the "Deadpool 2" at the movie box office.

Roku – Roku reported a breakeven quarter, better than the 15 cents per share loss that analysts had been anticipating. The maker of video streaming devices also saw revenue and the number of active accounts beat Street forecasts, and its current quarter revenue guidance is largely above estimates.

e.l.f. Beauty – E.l.f. beat estimates by 7 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 13 cents per share. The cosmetics retailer's revenue matched forecasts, however the company cut its overall revenue forecast for 2018.

Yelp – Yelp reported quarterly profit of 12 cents per share, topping the consensus estimate of 1 cent a share. The online review service's revenue beat Street forecasts as well, as did the number of paying advertiser accounts, although current quarter revenue guidance is somewhat short of forecasts.

Jack In The Box – Jack beat estimates by 12 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1 per share. The restaurant chain's revenue also beat Street forecasts. Comparable-restaurant sales were up 0.5 percent, in line with analysts' estimates, the first time in six quarters that the company registered a same-store sales increase.

Perrigo – Perrigo reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.22 per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. However, the drugmaker's revenue come in below forecasts, and the company cut its full-year outlook on weakness in its prescription business. Perrigo's board also approved a plan to sell or spin off the prescription unit.

Rite Aid – Rite Aid and grocery chain Albertsons terminated their merger agreement, amid shareholder opposition to the $24 billion deal. Last month, proxy advisory firm ISS recommended the drug store chain's shareholders vote against the merger, saying it wouldn't give them a fair ownership stake in the combination. Major Rite Aid shareholder Highfields Capital was also opposed to the merger.

Dun & Bradstreet – Dun & Bradstreet will be taken private by a private-equity consortium for $5.38 billion in cash. Shareholders in the data and analytics company will receive $145 per share in cash, 18.1 percent above the Wednesday closing price of $122.80.

GW Pharma – The drugmaker set a price of $32,500 per year for its new epilepsy treatment, the first cannabis-based prescription drug to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration.