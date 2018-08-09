Here's what seven experts are saying on Tesla potentially going private 12:36 PM ET Wed, 8 Aug 2018 | 02:37

Shares of Tesla gave back all of the stock's gains from earlier this week, as uncertainty starts to weigh on CEO Elon Musk's hopes of taking the company private.

The stock lost 6 percent by midday trading Thursday, falling below $346 before paring some losses. That erases all gains prompted by a tweet on Tuesday in which Musk publicly floated the possibility of going private, sending shares up 11 percent.

Musk claimed the necessary funding to take the company private had been secured, but that claim has drawn scrutiny and skepticism in the days since — reportedly spurring inquiries from the SEC.

The stock was down most of the day, and dipped more \after a Bloomberg report that the SEC had been gathering information on Tesla prior to Tuesday. The agency had been looking into Tesla's public statements on production numbers and sales targets, the news site reported, and intensified its scrutiny after Tuesday's tweet.

With Thursday's dip, Tesla stock is up 12 percent in 2018 but flirting with correction territory, 10 percent off its 52-week high.