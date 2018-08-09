At a professional conference in July, Bright Horizons, a national childcare chain, announced that the company would pay for any of its employees to pursue an associates or bachelor's degree in early childhood education.

Lori Carroll, 45, is the director of a Bright Horizons facility in Worchester, Massachusetts. When she heard the news, she asked for more information as soon as she could.

"I had always planned to get my bachelor's degree; this means I can do it faster," Carroll said. "It's just an amazing opportunity.

"I'm hoping to continue my professional growth and gain exposure for future opportunities within Bright Horizons."

The program provides a full-ride to one of four schools, which include Ashford University, Northampton Community College, Rasmussen College and Walden University. Employees can take advantage of the opportunity on their first day of work, and would attend school part-time online while continuing to work full-time at Bright Horizons. Three of the schools are for-profit institutions.

The program also utilizes the expertise of EdAssist, an education management company owned by Bright Horizons. Interested employees work with EdAssist to find the school that is the best fit for their needs so that they can attain their degree while continuing to work full-time.