Asian markets poised for mixed open after Nasdaq continues winning streak

U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday, with major indexes trading flat for most of the day before slipping late in the session. Investors have been focused on this quarter's strong earnings. Nearly 90 percent of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results so far.

Trade concerns have also been in the spotlight, with China announcing earlier this week that it would retaliate against recent U.S. tariffs. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced Wednesday a 25 percent tariff on $16 billion in U.S. goods, a move that came after the U.S. Trade Representative's office said duties on $16 billion in Chinese imports would take effect on Aug. 23.

The Nasdaq Composite notched its eighth consecutive positive session, finishing the day higher by 0.04 percent at 7,891.78. That was the tech-heavy index's longest win streak this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.29 percent, or 74.52 points, to close at 25,509.23 and the S&P 500 edged down by 0.14 percent to 2,853.58.

European markets were also mixed overnight, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 edging 0.1 percent higher and the FTSE 100 slipping 0.45 percent. Asian markets, meanwhile, closed mostly higher on Thursday.