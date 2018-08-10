Cramer's game plan: Take time to study your stocks as earnings season fades   

Home Depot: People are more nervous about Home Depot's upcoming earnings report than any other time Cramer can recall.

"Why? First, we know the spring was late. The big spring planting season was a bust for many garden stores because the weather was so darned terrible," he explained. "Now, that's not enough to derail this great company on its own, but we are also getting some weaker numbers from many of its suppliers."

The "Mad Money" host cited the underperformance in shares of building supply manufacturers Masco, Fortune Brands Home & Security and Stanley Black & Decker, all of which are Home Depot suppliers.

Cramer warned that their weakness could have hit Home Depot this quarter, and while weather provides a legitimate excuse, Home Depot's stock is still risky having outperformed them this year.

"At this point, stay on the sidelines. Pounce on it if Home Depot gets hit," he said. "This is one of the greatest retailers of all time. Whenever it pulls back, I think you're getting a gift."

Tapestry: The artist formerly known as Coach will also deliver its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, and Cramer expects "very good" results.

"We know from the department stores that handbags are hot, hot, hot," he said. "I recommend buying some before the quarter and some after."

Canopy Growth: This cannabis play reports earnings after Tuesday's closing bell, and Cramer figured that Canada's recent legalization of recreational marijuana could cause an end-of-Prohibition-like explosion in sales for pot producers when it is put into effect.

The "Mad Money" host also liked Canopy's position given the backing of Constellation Brands, a massive U.S. alcohol distributor that owns a 10 percent stake in Canopy with an option to buy more.

"That said, the stock's been a dog of late, with hot money flowing out of it betting that the pot trade has gone up in smoke. I think that's premature," Cramer said. "Canopy's a full-service player with a tremendous first-mover advantage. I wouldn't be surprised if the stock is charging up to another run at the highs later this year."