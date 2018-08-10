Elon Musk takes Trump-style Twitter trash talk to the business world

Trump is now famous for name-calling, insults and trash talk on Twitter. From political opponents to companies to everyday citizens who criticize him — Trump rode his streetfighter persona on social media all the way to the White House.

Recently, it seems like Tesla CEO Musk has taken a similar approach. A British diver who helped rescue 12 Thai boys from a cave in July was critical of Musk's mini-submarine technology and Musk responded by calling him a "pedo guy." The diver threatened to sue Musk, prompting him to apologize: "The fault is mine and mine alone." Musk deleted the tweet. (Trump rarely apologizes.)

It wasn't the first time Musk attacked individuals. He's picked on short sellers — people betting against Tesla stock, including billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn — saying he'll send him "short shorts to comfort him through this difficult time." Einhorn responded to the lighthearted jab.

Musk also called one transportation critic "an idiot" last year.