During yesterday's trade, the Nasdaq Composite scored its longest winning streak in close to a year, boosted by positive trade out of tech stocks including Amazon and Apple.

On Friday, however, red is striking markets across the board, as political woes and trade fears send jitters across global markets.

In politics, the U.S. remains embroiled in a trade dispute with China, meanwhile on Wednesday the States announced that it planned to inflict sanctions on Russia over its alleged chemical poisoning of an ex-spy in England earlier this year.

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev warned the States on Friday that enacting these sanctions could be treated as a declaration of economic war, according to Reuters. Consequently, investors have been keeping a close eye on the Russian ruble.

Likewise, investors continue to monitor trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. This week both governments announced the possibility of imposing tit-for-tat tariffs on an additional $16 billion worth of goods.