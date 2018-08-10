Why SpaceX investors aren’t concerned about Musk taking Tesla private

Elon Musk's distaste for the public stock market may be pushing him to take Tesla private, but the chief executive's surprise moves this week have not alarmed SpaceX investors.

Three current investors in SpaceX spoke to CNBC on condition of anonymity. They said they are along for the ride, emphasizing the chance to be part of something revolutionary, rather than just buying a stake for financial gain.

"I can't speak for everyone, but for the group of individual investors I know ... [they] are not invested first and foremost for financial upside, they've invested for the chance to play a small part in one of the very few private companies that will likely change the course of history," one investor said. "The comparable [companies] that come to mind are being a private investor behind Thomas Edison in the early days of General Electric, or backing Alexander Graham Bell after [he founded] AT&T."

Musk's vision for SpaceX is to push humanity to become a species living on multiple planets. That vision is "big, bold and longterm," a second investor said.

SpaceX, a space transportation services company founded by Musk in 2002, has become one of the most valuable private companies in the world, worth an estimated $28 billion. The expectation has been that at some point, it will list shares on the stock market, allowing private investors a chance to cash out and others a chance to buy in. But any initial public offering is likely well in the future.