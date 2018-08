Of course, there's good reason to be selective about exposing your portfolio to emerging markets. Trade war tensions are affecting specific country outlooks such as China, Mexico and now Turkey.

The effects are expected to be localized, and so being active rather than passive in emerging markets right now can help minimize some of this pain. A country-specific ETF for a country, like India, would be option.

As the trade cycle slows and the commodities cycle picks up, gaining exposure to big oil countries like the iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF could enhance a portfolio; that ETF is up 16 percent this year.

Investors would be prudent to remember, too, that as geopolitical tensions continue to roil markets, remember the emerging variety tends to respond poorly. So if you'd like to gain emerging markets exposure but want to avoid the tail risks, something more like the iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility Emerging Markets ETF might be more your speed.