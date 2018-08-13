Cramer Remix: Don’t worry about this stock’s post-earnings drop   

Although Dropbox shares fell after its second-quarter earnings report last week, Cramer thinks the sell-off is not a sign of trouble at the cloud storage company but rather the product of sky-high expectations.

In the four days leading up to the Thursday earnings release, Dropbox rallied 14 percent. Although the company beat Wall Street analysts' expectations, the stock still plunged almost 10 percent the next day.

Cramer believes that the people who bought Dropbox before the earnings release were "betting on insanely out of the world numbers" and sold the stock when their expectations weren't met.

Despite the selloff, Cramer is still a fan of Dropbox's subscription business model. "I think you have to use any weakness here as a buying opportunity," he said.

