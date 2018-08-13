Global markets are uneasy amid Turkey crisis

Global markets and U.S. stock futures were lower this morning as concerns over the situation in Turkey continue. The Dow and S&P 500 were riding three-day losing streaks and coming off their first weekly drops in six weeks. (CNBC)



* Japan's Nikkei stock average drops almost 2% on Turkey concerns (CNBC)

The Turkish lira retraced some losses after touching a new record low in Asia's trade today following a recent geopolitics-triggered free fall in the currency. The lira last traded down by around 3.5 percent against the dollar at 6.6475. (CNBC)



* What went wrong for Turkey? Its economy is 'in the midst of a perfect storm' (CNBC)

Food distributor Sysco (SYY) is among the few companies scheduled to report quarterly earnings this morning, while Famous Dave's (DAV) and Jamba (JMBA) are among the handful of companies reporting after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

New York hedge fund Elliott Management now has a more than 8 percent stake in Nielsen Holdings (NLSN), according to the Wall Street Journal, and plans to push the TV-ratings firm to sell itself. They could unveil the effort as soon as today.

Tesla (TSLA) and CEO Elon Musk have been sued by investors who claim that the company and Musk fraudulently schemed to squeeze short sellers. The accusations center on Musk's tweets about taking the company private and saying funding had "been secured." (Reuters)