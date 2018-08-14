Tech

Verizon offers free Apple TVs and YouTube subscriptions to new 5G customers in four cities

  • When Verizon launches its 5G broadband internet service later this year, it will offer customers a free Apple TV box and a subscription to YouTube's live TV streaming product.
  • The 5G wireless standard is meant to allow for more connected devices with better functionalities.
A commuter walks past a poster advertising the AppleTV streaming video product, next to a Hulu ad, in the subway in New York.
Richard Levine | Corbis | Getty Images
Verizon will offer customers who sign up for its new 5G internet service a free Apple TV box and a subscription to Google's YouTube streaming television service, the company announced Tuesday.

Apple's TV device sells for $179 while YouTube's TV service costs $40 a month. The promotion will likely be temporary: Verizon said that it the deal will be available for the "initial" 5G broadband offering when it launches in four cities later this year: Los Angeles; Houston; Sacramento, California; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 5G wireless standard is meant to allow for more connected devices on on one internet connection, with faster device communication and data transfer and Verizon will be the first company to offer the service.

Verizon CEO: 5G is a lot closer than people think
