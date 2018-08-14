Verizon offers free Apple TVs and YouTube subscriptions to new 5G customers in four cities

Verizon will offer customers who sign up for its new 5G internet service a free Apple TV box and a subscription to Google's YouTube streaming television service, the company announced Tuesday.

Apple's TV device sells for $179 while YouTube's TV service costs $40 a month. The promotion will likely be temporary: Verizon said that it the deal will be available for the "initial" 5G broadband offering when it launches in four cities later this year: Los Angeles; Houston; Sacramento, California; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 5G wireless standard is meant to allow for more connected devices on on one internet connection, with faster device communication and data transfer and Verizon will be the first company to offer the service.