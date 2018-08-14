White House wrongly claims Trump created more jobs for black Americans than Obama did

Responding to charges of racism by former Trump administration aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders vastly overstated President Donald Trump's record on job creation for black Americans.

"This president since he took office created 700,000 new jobs for African-Americans," Sanders told reporters Tuesday. "After eight years of President Obama in office, he only created 195,000 jobs for African-Americans. President Trump in his first year and a half has already tripled what President Obama did in eight years."

But according to the official count from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, most of the employment gains for black people since the Great Recession occurred during the Obama administration.