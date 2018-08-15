The way you get TV and internet at home is about to change drastically — for the better

This won't be for everyone, at least not at first. To start, Verizon (and other 5G providers) are only going to roll out slowly in select cities around the United States. Verizon says it will be in four cities — Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif. — by the end of 2018. More cities will get Verizon 5G next year. AT&T is also planning to expand its consumer 5G network. AT&T has its own streaming TV service, DirecTV Now, which it could theoretically offer through a 5G connection.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile and Sprint are attempting to merge together in order to build a 5G network that can compete with AT&T and Verizon.

As for TV streaming services like YouTube TV, there aren't as many TV channels as you get today with regular cable, which means this won't be the ideal solution for folks who need every last channel. While a typical cable subscriber might have access to hundreds of channels of content, services like YouTube TV only provide dozens. That's bound to change over time, since 5G is the future of how we'll get internet and TV in our homes.

Finally, and most importantly, it's unclear how much all of this will cost. Verizon's initial 5G offer will give you a free Apple TV 4K ($179) and a subscription to YouTube TV ($40 per month). It's unclear how much the 5G service will run you each month, and there will likely be a monthly equipment fee to use the modem.