Energy

Oil prices sink 3% as US crude stockpiles rise by 6.8 million barrels

  • U.S. crude stocks rise by 6.8 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
  • The outlook for the global economy darkens as analysts report world trade growth peaked in January, raising concerns that oil demand could slump.
  • Oil prices draw support from U.S. sanctions against Iran, which are poised to cut the world's supply of crude.
Oil pumps wells Monterey Shale fracking
Getty Images

Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday after government data showed a big, unexpected jump in stockpiles of U.S. crude, compounding pressure as the outlook for global economic growth darkened and the stock market slumped.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil was down $1.91, or 2.6 percent, at $70.55 by 10:53 a.m. ET (1453 GMT), after hitting a new four-month low.

U.S. light crude fell $2.29 a barrel, or 3.4 percent, to $64.75, having hit its lowest level in eight weeks.

U.S. commercial crude inventories rose by 6.8 million barrels in the week through Aug. 10, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast stockpiles would fall by 2.5 million barrels.

The jump in stocks occurred as the nation's crude imports surged by 1 million barrels a day, while its exports fell by more than 250,000 bpd.

Stocks at the closely watched U.S. delivery hub at Cushing, Oklahoma rose by 1.6 million barrels. The East and West coasts both saw inventory levels jump by more than 2 million barrels

Stockpiles of gasoline were down slightly more than expected, while inventories of distillate fuels, including diesel and home heating fuel, rose by 3.6 million barrels, more than three times the increase projected in the Reuters poll.

Losses in the oil market had already accelerated prior to the release of the weekly data as the Dow Jones fell nearly 300 points.

Oil prices down on demand fears amid Turkey crisis
Oil prices down on demand fears amid Turkey crisis   

"Oil bears are taking their turn in the driving seat," said Stephen Brennock, analyst at London broker PVM Oil Associates.

"Adding to the weakening price backdrop are signs that a deepening trade spat between the United States and China is undermining oil demand."

The OECD's composite leading indicator, which covers the western advanced economies plus China, India, Russia, Brazil, Indonesia and South Africa, peaked in January but has since fallen and slipped below trend in May and June.

World trade volume growth also peaked in January at almost 5.7 percent year-on-year, but nearly halved to less than 3 percent by May, according to the Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis.

The United States and China have been locked in a tit-for-tat trade spat for a few months, gradually adding tariffs to each others' products in a dispute that threatens to curb economic activity in both countries.

Oil prices are unlikely to move below $70 a barrel: Oil expert
Oil prices are unlikely to move below $70 a barrel: Oil expert   

Chinese oil importers now appear to be shying away from buying U.S. crude oil as they fear Beijing may decide to add the commodity to its tariff list.

Not a single tanker has loaded crude oil from the United States bound for China since the start of August, Thomson Reuters Eikon ship tracking data showed, compared with about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) in June and July.

Meanwhile, investors are watching the impact of U.S. sanctions on Tehran, which analysts say could remove as much as 1 million bpd of Iranian crude from the market by next year.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
Crude Oil
---
ICE Brent Crude
---
BRENT
---
XLE
---
BNO
---
USO
---
OIL
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...