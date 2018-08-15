Oil prices sink 3% as US crude stockpiles rise by 6.8 million barrels

Oil prices extended losses on Wednesday after government data showed a big, unexpected jump in stockpiles of U.S. crude, compounding pressure as the outlook for global economic growth darkened and the stock market slumped.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil was down $1.91, or 2.6 percent, at $70.55 by 10:53 a.m. ET (1453 GMT), after hitting a new four-month low.

U.S. light crude fell $2.29 a barrel, or 3.4 percent, to $64.75, having hit its lowest level in eight weeks.

U.S. commercial crude inventories rose by 6.8 million barrels in the week through Aug. 10, the Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast stockpiles would fall by 2.5 million barrels.

The jump in stocks occurred as the nation's crude imports surged by 1 million barrels a day, while its exports fell by more than 250,000 bpd.

Stocks at the closely watched U.S. delivery hub at Cushing, Oklahoma rose by 1.6 million barrels. The East and West coasts both saw inventory levels jump by more than 2 million barrels

Stockpiles of gasoline were down slightly more than expected, while inventories of distillate fuels, including diesel and home heating fuel, rose by 3.6 million barrels, more than three times the increase projected in the Reuters poll.

Losses in the oil market had already accelerated prior to the release of the weekly data as the Dow Jones fell nearly 300 points.