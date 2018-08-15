Tencent reports second-quarter earnings Wednesday with investors closely watching the impact of Chinese regulators on the company's giant gaming business, which is a key driver of revenues.

Shares of the Chinese internet giant fell sharply ahead of the earnings report as investors fretted about a potential slowdown in growth in online games and advertising revenue.

Here's what the market expects in the three months to the end of June:

Revenues of 77.3 billion yuan ($11.2 billion), according to analysts surveyed by Reuters, up from 56.6 billion yuan in the same period last year.

Net profit of 19.6 billion yuan, according to Reuters estimates, an increase from the 18.2 billion yuan in the second quarter of 2017.

Operating margin of 37 percent from 42 percent in the last quarter.

Earnings per share of 1.98 yuan, versus 1.91 yuan during the same quarter last year.

Analysts are also expecting online gaming revenues to fall on a quarterly basis. Mobile and PC games, which account for nearly 40 percent of Tencent's revenues, have been under scrutiny from Chinese regulators. Earlier this week, authorities stopped Tencent from selling "Monster Hunter: World," a very popular online game created by Japanese gaming firm Capcom. Tencent has the license to sell it in China.

There are also other headwinds for Tencent's gaming business. The first involves another mega-hit known as "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," or PUBG, a massive multiplayer online game that Tencent has the rights to run in China. Regulators have still not approved the monetization of the game. Last year, Tencent had to alter PUBG to fit in with the regulator's view.

Another major Tencent title called "Honor of Kings," which is one of the highest-grossing mobile games in China, has also faced scrutiny. Last year, Tencent put a limit on the amount of time kids could spend on the game after complaints from the authorities that children were getting addicted.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing sources, that China's regulators have frozen game approvals, which could weigh on Tencent's business.