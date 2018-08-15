Twitter suspends InfoWars account one day after suspending Alex Jones

Twitter on Wednesday suspended the official InfoWars account, the company told CNBC.

The action comes one day after Alex Jones' personal account was suspended.

Jones, who operates InfoWars, was suspended for posting a link to a video that appeared on Periscope, which violated its terms. In the video, Jones told his viewers to have "battle rifles and everything ready at their bedsides." That same link was shared by the official InfoWars account. The video was still live on Twitter-owned Periscope until earlier in the day on Wednesday.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will discuss Jones' suspension in an interview with NBC Nightly News on Wednesday evening.

The InfoWars account is suspended for seven days, as is Jones' personal account. During that time, the account is able to view tweets posted to the social network but isn't able to post its own.