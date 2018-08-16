Asian shares set to decline after Wall Street falls on tech losses

The U.S. markets overall saw a dip overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 137.51 points and closing 0.54 percent lower at 25,162.41. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.23 percent to end at 7,774.12 and the S&P 500 finished the session lower by 0.76 percent at 2,818.37.

The move downward was largely triggered by a decline in tech shares following disappointing quarterly earnings from Tencent. The sector, which has the largest weighting in the S&P 500, fell more than 1 percent following the disappointing announcement from the Chinese tech giant, with companies like Facebook and Alibaba all recording losses.

Tencent on Wednesday announced profit for the quarter ending in June dipped 2 percent to 17.87 billion yuan ($2.59 billion) from one year ago, coming in below the Thomson Reuters forecast of 19.67 billion yuan. That was also the first decline in profit for the company in almost 13 years.

Tencent shares had stumbled in the last session, dropping 3.61 percent in Hong Kong as its gaming business came under greater regulatory scrutiny. The tech giant's U.S.-listed shared dropped 6.67 percent on Wednesday.

Emerging markets performed poorly overnight, with the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) falling more than 2.9 percent and moving into bear-market territory, referring to a drop of more than 20 percent from recent highs.

Concerns related to Turkey's currency crisis were also in the background after the country's currency dropped to a record low earlier this week. The lira firmed overnight to trade at 5.9505 to the dollar at 7:15 a.m. HK/SIN, strengthening after Turkey cut offshore banks' access to its currency.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of currencies, was mostly steady overnight. The index was last at 96.696 after touching a 13-month high of 96.984 in the last session.

Meanwhile, the offshore yuan traded at 6.9421 at 7:04 a.m. HK/SIN after earlier weakening to trade at the 6.95 handle.

In Southeast Asia, Indonesia's central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 5.5 percent. Bank Indonesia has cumulatively increased rates by 125 bps so far this year.