Chipotle confirms cause of foodborne illness at Ohio restaurant

Chipotle Mexican Grill said tests confirmed bacteria caused a recent outbreak of illness at an Ohio restaurant that sickened hundreds.

Clostridium perfringens was named the culprit, tests from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed. Leaving food out at unsafe temperatures causes the foodborne disease.

Chipotle said a specific food has not been identified as a source. CEO Brian Niccol said leadership will retrain all restaurant employees about food safety and wellness protocols nationwide starting next week.

Health staff identified 647 people who said they experienced gastrointestinal symptoms after eating at the Chipotle on Sawmill Parkway between July 26 and July 30.