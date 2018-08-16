Musk's take-private proposal for Tesla is a nightmare for potential advisors

Taking Tesla private is going to be very complicated at best and a complete non-starter at worst. It's not going to be a fun task for Tesla's legal and financial advisors, unless their idea of fun is a lot of consternation.

The special committee to Tesla's board that has been put in charge of assessing the prospects of going private still hasn't chosen a financial advisor, according to people familiar with the matter. Centerview, Evercore and Lazard have all pitched their services to the board, and a decision should be made soon, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. The special committee has retained Latham & Watkins LLP as its legal counsel. Spokespeople for Centerview, Evercore and Lazard declined to comment.

Whichever firm ends up with the responsibility to help Tesla's independent directors assess a take-private is going to have its hands full. Let's briefly lay out the variables.