Chinese technology firm Tencent has lost over $178 billion in value since shares hit a record high in January, making it one of the worst-performing major technology stocks.

Shares of Asia's most valuable firm hit an all-time high of 474.6 Hong Kong dollars on January 23. But since then shares have slid 31 percent over worries about the company's core gaming business.

Tencent's market capitalization has fallen from that record high of over $573.3 billion to $394.9 billion, marking a more than $178 billion slide in value. That's equivalent to losing more than a whole Netflix, which is valued at $142 billion, or just over two Goldman Sachs, which is valued at $86.6 billion.

But how did one of the hottest tech stocks of 2017 turn sour with investors this year?

Coming into 2018, the market was excited about the prospects for Tencent, the largest gaming business in the world and the owner of China's most popular messaging app, WeChat, which has over a billion users. Investors believed that this, along with the stellar growth the company showed, would propel Tencent shares higher.

There are no "sell" ratings on Tencent's stock, with analysts on average expecting the stock to go to 477.25 Hong Kong dollars, according to Reuters data.

However, the last few months have been tough for the company.