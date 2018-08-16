Warren Buffett’s warning on Walmart: There are better stocks than retailers

Walmart shares have done very well since then. In the second half of 2016, when Berkshire was selling, Walmart was trading near $70. Even though its shares are basically flat so far this year, Walmart is now trading close to $100, with a 10 percent post-earnings gain on Thursday.

Berkshire still held roughly 1.4 million shares of Walmart at the end of June, valued at roughly $140 million. Was it a mistake to get out?

Buffett didn't bash Walmart when he sold — in fact, he had plenty of good things to say about the company. Berkshire's wholly owned retail distributor subsidiary, McLane, has a key business relationship with Walmart. Berkshire bought McLane from Walmart decades ago and still has to negotiate pricing agreements with the retail giant — negotiations that have become even tougher in the Amazon era.

"Walmart is a fabulous company and what Sam Walton and his successors did is one of the great stories of American business," Buffett told CNBC in 2016.

But the investing great stated his case pretty simply in recent years, based on CNBC interviews and Berkshire shareholder meeting commentary culled from CNBC's new Buffett archive: Retail is rough as long as Amazon is growing. There are less worrisome ways to put money to work in the stock market:

"Retailing is too tough for me," he said in the 2016 interview after Berkshire sold the majority of its Walmart stake. "I've been in various things in retailing...and got my head handed to me."

He added, "The online thing is very hard to figure out. ... I just decided I would look for a little easier game."

Berkshire has done very well with Apple, its biggest tech bet since the IBM mistake. It has also made some well-timed deep value plays, such as Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Walmart's earnings report on Thursday did show strength in online sales, but also was a read on the strength of U.S. consumer spending at this moment in the economic cycle and after the tax cuts, which have boosted earnings for other retailers this season, such as Home Depot.