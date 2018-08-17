The 2018 Kia Rio is a great car at a reasonable price

A few decades ago, picking the smallest car in an automaker's lineup meant subjecting yourself to a noisy, bouncy and plastic-filled existence.

That's not the case today. Entry-level cars are often used by automakers to introduce young buyers to a brand. They deliver a high quality product with thin margins to build brand loyalty.

Hyundai does it well with the Accent. I recently had the chance to drive the Accent's cousin, the Kia Rio, and it's even more impressive.