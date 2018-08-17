European markets open mixed after US and China agree to hold fresh trade talks

Market focus is largely attuned to Turkey's ongoing currency crisis, with a dramatic fall against the dollar earlier this week sparking fears of contagion and a sell-off in emerging markets. However, the lira has since extended gains from its all-time record low, trading at 5.8330 at around 06:40 a.m. London time.

Meanwhile, news the U.S. and China are scheduled to hold their first set of trade talks since June next week appeared to boost market sentiment.



A Chinese delegation led by Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen will meet U.S. representatives to try to resolve an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies.

In Asia, shares were up slightly overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, up 0.4 percent — a day after falling to its lowest level in a year.

Back in Europe, the euro area is scheduled to publish a final reading of its inflation rate at around 10:00 a.m. London time.