Tiger Woods is no longer golf's reigning king, but he still steals the show — and that's just fine with 2017 PGA champ Justin Thomas.

In fact, while Woods hasn't scored a major title in a decade, he was the main attraction last weekend at the U.S. PGA Championship. He ultimately came in second place, behind Brooks Koepka.

Thomas, who played at the championship and tied for sixth place, said Woods helped get the game, and the prize money, where it is today.

"I don't think I even understand all that Tiger's done for the game of golf," he said in a recent interview with "Closing Bell" on CNBC.

"The purses we play for are just unbelievable compared to when he first got on tour and those are because of people like him," added Thomas, who scored $1.89 million in prize money when he took the championship in 2017.

The total purse of the 2018 PGA Championship was $11 million, up from $10.5 million last year. Koepka took home $1.98 million, while Woods received just under $1.19 million.